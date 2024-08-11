Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw". Copper (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,2 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" with mark MW SW. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint
Сondition
