Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw". Copper (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,2 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" with mark MW SW. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition PROOF
Selling price

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1974 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

