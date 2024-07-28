Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 14,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,2914 oz) 9,0625 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 13,062,041
  • Mintage PROOF 6,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (151)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JMN. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Monety i Medale Romuald Sawicz auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • COINSNET (13)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (13)
  • Numismática Leilões (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Provenance Auctions (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stare Monety (7)
  • Stary Sklep (8)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (28)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (14)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1974 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
