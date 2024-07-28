Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 14,5 g
- Pure silver (0,2914 oz) 9,0625 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 13,062,041
- Mintage PROOF 6,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (151)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JMN. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Monety i Medale Romuald Sawicz auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aste (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (4)
- COINSNET (13)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (9)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (13)
- Numismática Leilões (3)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Provenance Auctions (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Stare Monety (7)
- Stary Sklep (8)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (28)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (14)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search