200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JMN. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Monety i Medale Romuald Sawicz auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

