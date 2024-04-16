Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 14,8 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

