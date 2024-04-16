Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 14,8 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
