Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marie Curie". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

