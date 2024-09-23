Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin". Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 14,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1974 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW JJ. Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint

Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition PROOF
Selling price

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1974 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

