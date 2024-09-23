Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin". Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 14,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1974 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW JJ. Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint
Сondition
