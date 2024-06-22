Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 943 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (15)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

