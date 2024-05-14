Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 46,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1974 "Sheaves and fruits" with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1840 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

