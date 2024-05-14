Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 46,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1974 "Sheaves and fruits" with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1840 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
