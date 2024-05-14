2 Zlote 1974 MW "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1974 "Sheaves and fruits" with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1840 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition UNC (133) AU (2) XF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (4) MS67 (25) MS66 (20) MS65 (11) MS64 (9) MS63 (1) MS62 (6) Service NGC (69) GCN (2) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Bereska (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (6)

COINSNET (7)

Denga1700 (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Karamitsos (2)

Marciniak (11)

Niemczyk (14)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (11)

Numis Poland (4)

Numisbalt (1)

Rzeszowski DA (14)

Stare Monety (8)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (4)

WDA - MiM (19)

Wójcicki (28)