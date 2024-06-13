Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 "Marceli Nowotko" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 5,900. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1048 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1166 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1974 "Marceli Nowotko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
