Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Silver. Reeded edge (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JMN. Silver. Reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

