Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Silver. Reeded edge (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver. Reeded edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 14,2 - 15,1 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JMN. Silver. Reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1148 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS60 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS GCN
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition UNC DETAILS ECC
Selling price
******
