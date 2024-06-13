Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Silver. Reeded edge (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver. Reeded edge

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Silver Reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Silver Reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 14,2 - 15,1 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JMN. Silver. Reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1148 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1097 $
Price in auction currency 4300 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS60 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition UNC DETAILS ECC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1974 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search