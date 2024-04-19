Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,75 g
- Pure silver (0,3074 oz) 9,5625 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Mintage PROOF 10,375
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1974 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW JJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1981 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (11)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Taisei (1)
- WCN (8)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1974 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
