Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,75 g
  • Pure silver (0,3074 oz) 9,5625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 10,375

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1974 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW JJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1981 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Taisei (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1974 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1974 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 50 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search