100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW AJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.

