100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1974 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2665 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

