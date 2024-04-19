Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 50,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1974 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2665 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Katz (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (8)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
