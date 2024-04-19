Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Mintage PROOF 50,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1974 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2665 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (2)
- COINSNET (3)
- Katz (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (10)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (8)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1974 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search