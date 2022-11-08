Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW WK. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1)