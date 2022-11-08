Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,0 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW WK. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1501 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search