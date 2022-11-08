Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,0 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW WK. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1501 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

