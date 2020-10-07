20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1974 "Marceli Nowotko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3441 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) Service NGC (4)