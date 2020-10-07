Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1974 "Marceli Nowotko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3441 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1974 "Marceli Nowotko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1974 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search