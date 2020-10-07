Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 10,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1974 "Marceli Nowotko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3441 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
