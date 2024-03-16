Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW "Marceli Nowotko". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 "Marceli Nowotko" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1522 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

