Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Silver. Plain edge (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JMN. Silver. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2463 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2)