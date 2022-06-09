Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Silver. Plain edge (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver. Plain edge
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 14,2 - 14,7 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JMN. Silver. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2463 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search