Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Silver. Plain edge (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver. Plain edge

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Silver Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Silver Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 14,2 - 14,7 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JMN. Silver. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2463 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1402 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1974 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search