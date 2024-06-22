Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,1 g
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375704 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place August 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (9)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WCN (3)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1974 "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
