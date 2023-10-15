Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1974 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 12,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Kremnica
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
