Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1974 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 12,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1974 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2933 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1974 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search