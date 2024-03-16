Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,0 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW WK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
