Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW AJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2484 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (12) Condition (slab) SP66 (1) SP65 (2) PF69 (4) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3)