Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 10,041
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW AJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2484 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
******
