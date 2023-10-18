Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,041

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW AJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2484 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

