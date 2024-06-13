Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392404 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 740. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 740 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
