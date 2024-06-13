Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392404 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 740. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (28) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (9)

Numimarket (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

WCN (4)

Wójcicki (2)

Wu-eL (1)