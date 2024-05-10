Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1974 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 42,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1974 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1555 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 PGM
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
