Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1974 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1974 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1974 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 42,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1974 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1555 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 PGM
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

