Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW WK. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2361 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,600. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (8)