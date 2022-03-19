Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,0 - 10,3 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW WK. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2361 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,600. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2109 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
