Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,0 - 10,3 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW WK. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2361 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,600. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (4)
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1351 $
Price in auction currency 5600 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2109 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

