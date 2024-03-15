Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1974 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1974 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1974 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 50,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1974 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 913 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1974 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

