10 Groszy 1974 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1974 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 913 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

