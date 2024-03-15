Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1974 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 50,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1974
- Mint Kremnica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1974 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 913 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search