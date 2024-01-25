Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,010,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1978 "Maria Konopnicka" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1978 "Maria Konopnicka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
