Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,010,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1978 "Maria Konopnicka" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Numis Poland - November 10, 2018
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" at auction Numis Poland - November 10, 2018
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1978 "Maria Konopnicka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

