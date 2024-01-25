20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1978 "Maria Konopnicka" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (1) XF (1) G (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (5) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) G6 (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (1)