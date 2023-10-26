Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1975 "International Women's Year" with mark MW AJ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1975 "International Women's Year", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

