20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1975 "International Women's Year" with mark MW AJ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
