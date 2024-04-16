Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 "Henryk Wieniawski" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (16) UNC (16) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS69 (1) MS68 (4) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) SP68 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (13)

Numimarket (6)

Numis Poland (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wu-eL (1)