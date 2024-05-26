100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1979 "Lynx" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 800 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (55) UNC (22) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) PF69 (5) PF68 (3) PF67 (2) PF63 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (9) Service NGC (10) PCGS (1) GCN (1) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (2)

BAC (5)

Cieszyńskie CN (4)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Heritage (1)

Inasta (1)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Katz (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (6)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (2)

Numismatica Ferrarese (2)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Stare Monety (8)

Stary Sklep (3)

Teutoburger (3)

WCN (18)

Wójcicki (7)

Wu-eL (2)