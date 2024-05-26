Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1979 "Lynx" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 800 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- BAC (5)
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Stare Monety (8)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WCN (18)
- Wójcicki (7)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1979 "Lynx", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search