Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
