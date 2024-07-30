Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Marie Curie" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction Coins Auction Hermsdorf - July 25, 2024
Seller Coins Auction Hermsdorf
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Marie Curie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

