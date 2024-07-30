Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Marie Curie" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
