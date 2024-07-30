2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Marie Curie" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

