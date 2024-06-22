Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1979 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 6,2 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1979 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
