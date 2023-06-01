Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 14,9 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 "Lynx" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2577 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
716 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1979 "Lynx", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1979 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search