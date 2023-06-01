Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 14,9 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 "Lynx" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2577 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
716 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
