5 Zlotych 1979 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1979 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1609 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (10) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (9)