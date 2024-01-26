Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1979 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1979 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1979 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5,098,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1979 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1609 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 5 Zlotych 1979 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

