Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1979 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 73,191,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1979 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 851 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search