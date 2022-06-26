10 Groszy 1979 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1979 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 851 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (6) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) PF68 (2) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) PL (5) Service NGC (14)