Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1979 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1979 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1979 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 73,191,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1979 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 851 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

