100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1979 "Henryk Wieniawski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

