Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1979 "Henryk Wieniawski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1979 "Henryk Wieniawski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
