Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1979 "Henryk Wieniawski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (15)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1979 "Henryk Wieniawski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1979 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search