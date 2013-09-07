Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 "Chamois" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 921 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place February 25, 2011.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1979 "Chamois", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

