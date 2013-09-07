Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 "Chamois" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 921 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place February 25, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (2)