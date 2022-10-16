50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1729 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (7) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (3) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) PF69 (1) PF68 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2)