Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,7 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,538,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1729 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
