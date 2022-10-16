Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,7 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,538,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1729 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Coinhouse - January 31, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Numis Poland - November 10, 2018
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Numis Poland - November 10, 2018
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1981 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 50 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search