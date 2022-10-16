Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,7 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1981 "Wladyslaw I Herman" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1981 "Wladyslaw I Herman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

