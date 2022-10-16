Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,7 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1981 "Wladyslaw I Herman" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (2)
- COINSNET (5)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (11)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1981 "Wladyslaw I Herman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
