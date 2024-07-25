50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition UNC (16) XF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS68 (3) MS67 (7) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (6) NGC (8) GCN (2)