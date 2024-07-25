Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,7 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,576,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1983 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "John III Sobieski" at auction Numis Poland - November 10, 2018
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

