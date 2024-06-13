Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 13,0 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2587 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
