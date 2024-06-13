Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2587 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.

