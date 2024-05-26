Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 12,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63561 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Stare Monety (6)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WCN (15)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PGM
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
