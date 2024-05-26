200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63561 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (27) UNC (19) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF69 (5) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1) PGM (1)

