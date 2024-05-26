Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 12,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63561 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WCN (15)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction V. GADOURY - June 6, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PGM
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1981 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search