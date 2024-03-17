Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 "Krakow" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2849 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (7) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) PF68 (1) Service GCN (1) NGC (1)