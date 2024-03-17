Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,020

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 "Krakow" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2849 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Inasta - June 28, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PF68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 7, 2018
Seller Bereska
Date April 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price

