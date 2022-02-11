Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,655,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1981 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3688 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS69 PL NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Coinhouse - February 11, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Coinhouse - May 8, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1981 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

