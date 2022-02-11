Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1981 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3688 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS69 PL NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1981 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
