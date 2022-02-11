10 Zlotych 1981 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1981 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3688 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

