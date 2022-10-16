Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1981 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1981 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1981 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 4,008,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1981 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1766 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1981 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search