5 Zlotych 1981 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 4,008,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1981 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1766 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
