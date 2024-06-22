Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,020

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 "Wladyslaw I Herman" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2857 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 124 USD
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1981 "Wladyslaw I Herman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

