Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,020
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 "Wladyslaw I Herman" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2857 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 124 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
