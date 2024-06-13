Pattern 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1981 "Krakow" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

