Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,8 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1981 "Wladyslaw I Herman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

