Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1981 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1981 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1981 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 40,306,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1981 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.

Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction Bereska - April 15, 2020
Seller Bereska
Date April 15, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2 Zlote 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

