2 Zlote 1981 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1981 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 15, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
