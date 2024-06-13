Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 "World Food Day" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place July 11, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1981 "World Food Day", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

