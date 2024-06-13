Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 "World Food Day" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place July 11, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
