Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 "World Food Day" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place July 11, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (27) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS66 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (14)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wójcicki (2)

Wu-eL (1)