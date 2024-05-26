200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1981 "Wladyslaw I Herman" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place February 23, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (19) UNC (16) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (10) ULTRA CAMEO (9) Service NGC (11)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numis Poland (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Stary Sklep (5)

WCN (14)

Wójcicki (9)