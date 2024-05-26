Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 12,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1981 "Wladyslaw I Herman" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place February 23, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- WCN (14)
- Wójcicki (9)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
