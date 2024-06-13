Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 "Wladyslaw I Herman" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1724 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place September 8, 2018.

